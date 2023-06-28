PCMA EduCon 2023
WHEN: Sunday, June 25 – Wednesday, June 28, 2023
WHERE: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Montréal, Québec
Collaborate with your industry peers and tap into the insights of innovation trailblazers to discover new possibilities for the future of events, demo prototypes of progressive learning formats, and develop a modern event playbook packed with fresh concepts to level up your career.
Business events are at a tipping point – event professionals like you are in a unique position to drive change and create lasting impact by leading bold transformations within your organization.
This program will expand your thinking and empower you to generate new ideas and workshop solutions to confidently tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow.
Explore EduCon 2023 Programming
EduCon 2023 Schedule of Events
All times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
|Sunday, June 25
|9:00am – 3:00pm
|Pre-Conference Meetings
|1:00pm – 5:00pm
|Pre-Conference Workshops
|5:00pm – 6:00pm
|VIP Happy Hour (Invite Only)
|6:30pm – 9:00pm
|Opening Reception
|Monday, June 26
|6:30am – 7:30am
|Get Fit with the Foundation
|7:00am – 5:00pm
|Registration
|9:00am – 4:00pm
|Education Sessions, Braindates & Activations
|9:00pm – Midnight
|Give Back Bash
|Tuesday, June 27
|7:00am – 8:00am
|Get Fit with the Foundation
|8:00am – 5:00pm
|Registration
|8:00am – 4:00pm
|Education Sessions, Braindates & Activations
|7:00pm – 10:00pm
|Networking Reception
|Wednesday, June 28
|8:00am – Noon
|Registration
|9:00am – Noon
|Education Sessions, Braindates & Activations
What is a Braindate?
Braindates are 1:1 or small group conversations with other attendees that you initiate to get the most out of your new Educon connections. Book a Braindate to brainstorm, share expertise, ideate, problem solve, and spark meaningful conversations.
Fall for Montréal This Summer
Tourisme Montréal is thrilled to welcome you to their city this summer for Educon 2023. A hub of innovation, this top-rated conference destination fuels creativity, connection and learning. You’ll love its one-of-a-kind energy–a mix of North American effervescence and European chic–and quickly find out why Montréal is the go-to host for other major events like C2.
Coming to:
“I joined PCMA in the early 90’s and have made an effort to attend Convening Leaders and the Education Conference ever since. Over the years I’ve actually come to enjoy EduCon more than CL because it is somewhat more intimate and consequently navigating the education, networking and still handling my responsibilities with my clients is less daunting. EduCon provides focused sessions that help me with my relationships with colleagues, clients and suppliers and offers me the opportunity to engage more actively in the sessions I attend.”
“The PCMA EduCon Conference should not be missed. In addition to the extraordinary networking opportunities available to all attendees, the conference content is top notch. The sessions offer something for everyone and you always take home a nugget or two to take back to your team. Plus, I love the size of this event, you get a chance to connect with everyone.”
“Attending PCMA EduCon is a must-do for any planner or supplier in our industry. I love the size of the meeting because I am able to see old friends and network within smaller groups to make new connections. The education sessions are new & fresh and tend to cover topics that other conferences are not. I returned to my office with a list of innovative ideas that I wanted to implement.”
“Every year I look forward to attending EduCon because of the education and personal connections I make there. It’s a smaller group so it’s more intimate and it’s easier to have meaningful one-on-one conversations. The experiential learning sessions are interesting and a great way to get out of the traditional meeting rooms to learn something new.”
“At EduCon, PCMA experiments with new and innovative learning environments, offering content around key and driving topics. I look forward to the event each year, it’s the right size all sessions very approachable for networking and learning over the course of a few days.”
“Over the years that I have not only attended but actively participated at the PCMA-EduCon, I have learned, grown and felt immediate enrichment in my professional as well as personal life. EduCon affords a unique way to learn in a different mode that allows you to toss away the Gen this and X that categories and explore in “personas”. EduCon causes me to pull out my thoughts and ways of interacting and examine them to give either a yes, I will continue down this road or someone share a new way that I should consider. In the synergistic aura that permeates this intimate meeting, I feel free to explore, challenge and learn with no judgements or “wrong methods”. The meeting of the minds, the growing of thoughts and openness to new ideas is what I so look forward to at every EduCon meeting…and I have yet to be disappointed.”
“PCMA EduCon is one of my most favorite education and networking events. The size and intimacy of PCMA EduCon has resulted in deeper connections, and the ability to engage and learn in a comfortable environment. Some of my biggest business opportunities have resulted by my attendance at this annual conference. I highly recommend the investment!”
“My team calls PCMA Educon our ‘little secret’, and not sure that we want everyone to know how inspiring it is. We love the smaller format and rich learning and connections that flows from that. Don’t tell anyone.”