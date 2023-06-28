PCMA EduCon 2023

“Over the years that I have not only attended but actively participated at the PCMA-EduCon, I have learned, grown and felt immediate enrichment in my professional as well as personal life. EduCon affords a unique way to learn in a different mode that allows you to toss away the Gen this and X that categories and explore in “personas”. EduCon causes me to pull out my thoughts and ways of interacting and examine them to give either a yes, I will continue down this road or someone share a new way that I should consider. In the synergistic aura that permeates this intimate meeting, I feel free to explore, challenge and learn with no judgements or “wrong methods”. The meeting of the minds, the growing of thoughts and openness to new ideas is what I so look forward to at every EduCon meeting…and I have yet to be disappointed.”

Norma Taylor CMP, Regional Manager, Tourisme Montreal